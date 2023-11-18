Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Orange from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Orange from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Orange from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.72 to $13.65 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Get Orange alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORAN

Orange Stock Up 1.0 %

Orange Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orange

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Orange by 44.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Orange in the third quarter valued at $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Orange by 162.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Orange by 2,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Orange by 65.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orange

(Get Free Report)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.