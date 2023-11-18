OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,906 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,982 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.58% of OFG Bancorp worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 734.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.94. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $34.30.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $172.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at OFG Bancorp

In other news, Director Patrick J. Haggarty sold 21,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $598,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,800.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

