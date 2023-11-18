Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Navios Maritime Partners Trading Up 2.4 %

NMM opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. Navios Maritime Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.44. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $346.94 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,023 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

Featured Stories

