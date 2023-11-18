Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Raises Dividend to $0.98 Per Share

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Motorola Solutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Motorola Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Motorola Solutions to earn $11.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $318.24 on Friday. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $251.00 and a one year high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.24.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.57.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $470,994,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,035,000 after buying an additional 238,894 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 393.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 275,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,857,000 after buying an additional 219,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 375,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,079,000 after buying an additional 177,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

