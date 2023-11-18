Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Motorola Solutions has raised its dividend by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Motorola Solutions has a payout ratio of 27.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Motorola Solutions to earn $11.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

MSI stock opened at $318.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $287.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.24. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $251.00 and a 1-year high of $320.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

MSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Motorola Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.