Morgan Stanley Lowers Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $53.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GMED. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.11.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GMED

Globus Medical Stock Down 1.4 %

Globus Medical stock opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $80.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.78 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMED. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 91.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 33.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Globus Medical by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,124,000 after purchasing an additional 48,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Globus Medical by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.