Morgan Stanley Boosts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $10.50

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Moffett Nathanson cut Lyft from a market perform rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Lyft from $60.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.29.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Lyft has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $18.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41.

In other Lyft news, Director Prashant Aggarwal bought 96,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,946.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 971,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,042,921.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Logan Green sold 7,862 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $89,941.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 472,970 shares in the company, valued at $5,410,776.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Prashant Aggarwal purchased 96,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,946.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 971,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,042,921.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,733 shares of company stock valued at $486,348 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,299,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,360,000 after acquiring an additional 323,178 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,660,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 46.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after buying an additional 2,050,430 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 5.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,619,470 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $59,229,000 after buying an additional 300,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 29.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,616,086 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $59,194,000 after buying an additional 1,267,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

