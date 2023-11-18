Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $96,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Booking by 1,687.8% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Booking by 28.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in Booking by 46.8% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,346.21.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,135.25 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,899.31 and a one year high of $3,251.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,003.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2,890.75. The company has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $53.03 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 147.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,989 shares of company stock worth $15,303,166. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

