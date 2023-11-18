Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Up 38.5% Over Last Week

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 18th. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $2.68 or 0.00007355 BTC on major exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $58.49 million and $695,878.17 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 38.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000060 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,479,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,802,532 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

