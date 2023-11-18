Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CTO Andrew Bosworth Sells 8,031 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.3 %

META opened at $335.04 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.32 and a 52 week high of $338.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.25. The firm has a market cap of $861.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,405 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 79,518 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 21,679 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.26.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

