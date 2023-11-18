Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Meritage Homes has a payout ratio of 5.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Meritage Homes to earn $19.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $142.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.53. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $80.25 and a 12-month high of $152.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.88. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 108.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5,490.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.33.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

