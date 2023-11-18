Meritage Homes Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Meritage Homes has a dividend payout ratio of 5.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Meritage Homes to earn $19.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

Meritage Homes Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $142.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.53. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $80.25 and a 52-week high of $152.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.88. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTH. UBS Group increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,047,000 after acquiring an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,382,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,472,000 after purchasing an additional 96,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,122,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 791,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,680,000 after purchasing an additional 28,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Featured Articles

