Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 9,394 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,394 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.53.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $43.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.70 billion, a PE ratio of -109.53, a PEG ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average is $34.31. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $43.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

