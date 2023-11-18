Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Shares of MRVL opened at $55.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.42. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.55%.

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,487,335.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,490. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 24,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 65,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 20,089 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

