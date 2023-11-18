MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Major Shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man Sells 5,663 Shares

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 5,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $16,932.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,343.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Greenhaven Road Investment Man also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 24,981 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $75,192.81.

On Monday, November 13th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 25,347 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $69,197.31.

On Friday, November 10th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 1,600 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $3,936.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 1,553 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $3,882.50.

MarketWise Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of MKTW opened at $3.01 on Friday. MarketWise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90.

MarketWise Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketWise

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTW. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

Featured Articles

