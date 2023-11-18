Lynas Rare Earths Limited (ASX:LYC) Insider Amanda Lacaze Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (ASX:LYC – Get Free Report) insider Amanda Lacaze sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$7.04 ($4.49), for a total value of A$7,042,000.00 ($4,485,350.32).

Lynas Rare Earths Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 8.70.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia; and the Kalgoorlie project. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

