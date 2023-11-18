Loblaw Companies Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.446 per share on Saturday, December 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

TSE L opened at C$121.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.09. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of C$110.00 and a 12-month high of C$129.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$116.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$117.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

L has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$174.00 to C$170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$152.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$140.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$133.00 price objective on Loblaw Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$141.93.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

