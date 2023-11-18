Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 563,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486,479 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.34% of Legend Biotech worth $38,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. 49.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech Price Performance

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.71 and a 200 day moving average of $68.31. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 8.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.64 million. Legend Biotech’s revenue was up 510.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.09 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Legend Biotech from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Legend Biotech from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.01.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.