Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) EVP Patrick J. Lord Sells 2,832 Shares

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

LRCX stock opened at $700.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $397.06 and a 12-month high of $726.53. The stock has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $633.31 and its 200 day moving average is $632.02.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.42 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Barclays upped their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.00.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

