Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 61.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 182.6% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $281.24 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $213.73 and a 12-month high of $297.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

