Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 6,654 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,654 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $903.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $802.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $87.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $668.00 and a 12 month high of $853.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $817.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $781.77.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,356 shares of company stock worth $28,811,415. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

