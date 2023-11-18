Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 261,629 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,462,000 after purchasing an additional 81,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BNS. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $44.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $55.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.09.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.7801 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 65.55%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

