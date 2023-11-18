Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,942,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of WEX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in WEX by 342.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $73,069,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of WEX by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 598,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,024,000 after purchasing an additional 172,805 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of WEX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 759,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,208,000 after purchasing an additional 133,922 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $69,374.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,395.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $165.31 per share, for a total transaction of $165,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,067.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $69,374.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,395.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEX opened at $174.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.32 and a 12-month high of $204.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.45 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 32.16%. On average, analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.54.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

