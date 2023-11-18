Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $9.38 Million in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,384,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.06.

HES opened at $144.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $113.82 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

