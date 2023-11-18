Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 370.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 998,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 786,300 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $9,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hello Group by 1,145.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 78,125 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 4,623.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 23,210 shares during the period. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BOCOM International downgraded Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hello Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Hello Group in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

MOMO stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. Hello Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $11.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. Hello Group had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $432.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

