JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers N-able (NYSE:NABL) Price Target to $14.50

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of N-able from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of N-able from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

N-able Stock Performance

NYSE NABL opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.37 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.63. N-able has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $15.44.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. N-able had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that N-able will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at N-able

In other news, EVP Peter C. Anastos sold 11,000 shares of N-able stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $144,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 288,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,819.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On N-able

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NABL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in N-able during the second quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in N-able by 298.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in N-able during the second quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in N-able by 63.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in N-able during the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

About N-able

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

