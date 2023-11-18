Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 7,776 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.04, for a total transaction of $2,092,055.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,415,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,169,083.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Morningstar Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $271.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.27 and a beta of 1.14. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.28 and a 12-month high of $272.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 14.09%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 685.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,888 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1,022.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 754,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,975,000 after buying an additional 687,459 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $79,610,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Morningstar by 60.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,007,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,055,000 after purchasing an additional 380,391 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 43.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,989,000 after purchasing an additional 378,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MORN has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

