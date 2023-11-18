Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $135.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Target from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered Target from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.39.

NYSE TGT opened at $129.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.54.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Target will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $21,129,916,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $341,198,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

