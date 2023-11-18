InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5,466.67.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $77.16 on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $79.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 621.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

