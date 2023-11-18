Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ICPT. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $794.77 million, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.22. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $21.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 106,655 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 417,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

