Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $36,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INSP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $330.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.92.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

INSP stock opened at $140.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.04. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.27 and a 12 month high of $330.00. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

