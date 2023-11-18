InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IHT opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.18.

Insider Activity at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In other news, insider Chase, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5,500.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at $387,370,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, insider Chase, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5,500.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,370,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chase, Jr. bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,767,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,655 shares of company stock valued at $47,201,747 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

