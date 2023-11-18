Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director William Hoffman Sells 25,000 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $1,531,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 967,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,219,141.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 16th, William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00.

On Friday, September 15th, William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $1,668,500.00.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $57.98 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $47.81 and a one year high of $80.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $126.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NARI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Inari Medical by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Inari Medical by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

Further Reading

