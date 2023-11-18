ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) SVP Theresa Wingrove Sells 166,725 Shares

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 166,725 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $2,642,591.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,554.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Theresa Wingrove sold 19,517 shares of ImmunoGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $325,153.22.

On Monday, October 16th, Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of ImmunoGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $2,764,857.60.

On Friday, September 15th, Theresa Wingrove sold 192,013 shares of ImmunoGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $2,964,680.72.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $16.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.29 and a beta of 0.83. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

