Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,117 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE H opened at $115.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.59. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $88.01 and a one year high of $127.80.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

In related news, Director Richard C. Tuttle acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.49 per share, for a total transaction of $130,612.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,787.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $149.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.91.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

