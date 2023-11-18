Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Humana were worth $14,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Humana by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.28.

Shares of HUM opened at $498.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $497.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.91. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $558.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

