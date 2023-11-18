HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.46) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Unity Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56. Unity Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Unity Biotechnology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 39.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 111,097 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 51,003 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,437,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,586 shares in the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

