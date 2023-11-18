HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Senseonics (NYSE:SENS)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Senseonics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SENS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Senseonics to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an underperform rating and a $0.50 price objective for the company.

SENS stock opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Senseonics has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.27.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 million. Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 111.66% and a negative net margin of 158.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Senseonics will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Roeder bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 807,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,313.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 439,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 11,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

