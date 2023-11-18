HC Wainwright Lowers SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Price Target to $1.00

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SAB Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded SAB Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SABS opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. SAB Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 120.36% and a negative net margin of 664.68%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $319,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 192,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 42,253 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

