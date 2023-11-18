Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 266,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,010,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 133.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKX. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair purchased 4,900 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of SKX stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.90. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Further Reading

