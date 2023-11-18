Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 69,038 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,038 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,191 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,568,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,188 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,779,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PM opened at $92.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.29. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PM. Bank of America dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.