Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Lear worth $21,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 4.7% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Lear by 65.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 21.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lear by 1.7% during the second quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 6,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of LEA stock opened at $134.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $117.79 and a 12-month high of $157.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.57.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEA. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LEA

Lear Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.