Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 138,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,415,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Floor & Decor as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.
Floor & Decor Stock Up 0.9 %
FND opened at $89.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.21. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $116.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.95.
Floor & Decor Profile
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.
