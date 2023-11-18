Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $19.68 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,613 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $19,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $130.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

