Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $13.37 Million Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,072 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CDW worth $13,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in CDW by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $215.29 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $160.66 and a 12-month high of $219.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.02. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

CDW has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

