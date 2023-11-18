Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 19,692 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,692 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $30,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $400.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $336.43 and a 52-week high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,565,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,565,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,424 shares of company stock worth $206,051,295 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

