Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,578 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COPX. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA COPX opened at $34.06 on Friday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $42.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

