Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Stock Position Reduced by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,381,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 493,588 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.72% of Garmin worth $144,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Garmin by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Up 0.3 %

GRMN opened at $119.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.83. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $120.25.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. Garmin’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on GRMN

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

