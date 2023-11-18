Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $29.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Fortrea from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They issued an underperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

FTRE stock opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. Fortrea has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.90 million. Fortrea’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fortrea will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Pike bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortrea news, CEO Thomas Pike bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $278,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,498.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Fortrea Holdings Inc provides clinical development and patient access solutions to the life sciences industry. It offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations.

