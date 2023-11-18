Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) PT Lowered to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Femasys’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FEMY. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Femasys in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jonestrading upped their price objective on Femasys from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMY opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a current ratio of 4.68. Femasys has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -3.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Femasys by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 232,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Femasys by 158.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 227,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 139,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Femasys by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Femasys during the third quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Femasys during the third quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

